Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison received death threats after trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks return home on Saturday for the first time since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's likely to be an unwelcoming environment. Doncic was the most beloved athlete in the city, and he was traded in the middle of the night for a lacking return. Nico Harrison hasn't helped his case at all by trying to joke about it in his first press conference after the trade, giving multiple different (and potentially false) reasons for the trade, and then not showing up at all to the introductory press conference of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Caleb Martin on Friday.
That has left the Mavericks' fanbase in an emotional state. They were already protesting the trade on Sunday when the trade was first announced, and those will continue on Saturday outside the arena. What happens inside the arena will likely be a scene few Mavericks fans forget.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, some Mavericks fans have taken the vitriol a little too far, even sending death threats to the General Manager.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis 'understands' fans' emotions after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, ready to 'give life back' to Dallas
"This is a heartbroken fanbase, and there have been some very unfortunate developments regarding that anger," MacMahon started in a report for ESPN. "Nico Harrison has been subjected to death threats. There have been racial epithets included in some of those. Certainly, security's going to be beefed up. There will be protests outside the arena early. Those are planned. Security will absolutely be beefed up. Nico Harrison is not going to be in his normal seat in the stands. There's no reason to subject him to that kind of a security risk. So that has been definitely an unfortunate part of this whole storyline. Obviously, the fans' anger—hey, they have every right to feel like they got a generational superstar ripped away from them—but clearly, lines have been crossed."
While there are definitely a minor few fans who have probably taken things too far, most are just looking for answers. There will certainly be boos and jeers during the game, but it'd be surprising if they're directed towards the players and instead more toward Harrison and the ownership group.
Harrison is believed to have even hired around-the-clock security for his house because of the threats. If these threats were indeed placed, there's no place for that. This is just a game, after all. But Mavericks fans are among the most loyal to its players among any NBA franchise. Trading away what they see as the second coming of Dirk Nowitzki isn't something that just happens and everyone forgets.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
READ MORE: Anthony Davis' agent Rich Paul breaks silence on Mavericks-Lakers trade for Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter