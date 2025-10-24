Anthony Davis, Mavericks share support for Cooper Flagg after tough debut
It was not the debut Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg wanted in his first regular-season game in the NBA. Flagg didn't score until the second half as the Mavericks were blown out by the San Antonio Spurs, 125-92.
In 32 minutes, Flagg recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, and three turnovers. Despite starting at point guard, he wasn't credited with any assists. It probably didn't help that Dallas essentially had four bigs on the court; Flagg, Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II.
That's the reality of life without Kyrie Irving, so Flagg better get used to it. Odds are, he'll settle in gradually as time goes on.
The Mavericks are doing their best to support the talented rookie as he finds his footing at the highest level of basketball.
Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington Back Up Cooper Flagg
Oddly enough, a fellow No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Davis's first NBA game with New Orleans was a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Obviously, things have turned out pretty well for the perennial All-Star since then.
It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. Davis is confident that Flagg and the rest of the team will only get better from here.
David did say that first-game jitters are normal, especially for such a highly anticipated player. The weight of expectation is a real thing.
“It’s game one. He’s still a rookie. I was the same way coming in," David said on Wednesday night. "Preseason was obviously good, but when that game one comes around, packed stadium, national TV, and I'm not sure if he's a social media guy or not, but everything was No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg-Wemby matchup, and like all this stuff."
"So you start hearing it and I'm not sure if it got to him, but I mean it's first game jitters when it's time for the real thing. He'll be fine," Davis added. "I was trying to talk to him throughout the course of the game, just some plays that he had, and he was asking questions. He started to get himself going in the third quarter, but I mean, it's game one, we're all going to be better."
Fellow veteran P.J. Washington wasn't concerned with Flagg's performance either.
"It's one game," Washington said. "Coop's gonna be fine in this league."
Flagg will have a chance to rebound when the Mavericks host the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
