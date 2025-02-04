Anthony Davis messaged LA Lakers one hour before he was traded to Dallas Mavericks
All-star forward Anthony Davis has already joined the Dallas Mavericks after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend. Davis is with the team in Philadelphia to support his new club against the 76ers though he won't make his official debut on the court for at least a few more days.
Regardless, Davis is moving on following six years with the Lakers where he won his first NBA Championship in 2020. When healthy, the soon-to-be 32-year-old is still one of the top two-way big men in the league.
Davis was around the Mavericks during shootaround prior to the game on Tuesday night. That gave him his first opportunity to speak with the media and share his thoughts on the trade that sent Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.
The former No. 1 overall pick made it clear that he had no idea the shocking move was coming. Davis was sitting down with his wife to watch a movie when he got the call, sharing that he had just texted the team about an hour prior to congratulate them on their 128-112 road victory against the Knicks. Davis wasn't with the Lakers as he's been recovering from an abdomen strain since late January.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
"I was shocked, like I said, I didn't know. I was actually at home about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call so I had no idea," Davis said according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "I just sent the team a text about 'congratulations on a win against the Knicks, a big win, and looking forward to Tuesday's game against the Clippers for our standing purposes' then found out like an hour later I was no longer with the team."
"I was in shock, obviously, had no idea that was happening but I mean now I'm kind of over it and just trying to get ready to play with Dallas," Davis continued.
Davis went on to share some of his conversations with GM Nico Harrison over the last 48 hours. They are both excited about what the move might do for the Mavericks' hopes to return to the NBA Finals later this year.
"Obviously excited. Nico believes in me, what I can add to this team," Davis said. "I'm not going to put everything that we talked about out there but we're both extremely excited about what we can do and think we have a great opportunity to win a championship."
Davis could make his first appearance with Mavericks against the Boston Celtics on Thursday or Houston Rockets on Saturday.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter