Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Best/Worst: Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus' - Doncic and Powell Stress Importance of ‘Social Distancing’

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - The last few days have been among the most monumental in sports history.

The NBA’s decision to suspend the regular season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus can only be described as surreal. The dominos that fell afterwards ... the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, MLB suspending Spring Training and delaying opening day, NHL suspending play, NFL cancelling annual owners meeting, postponement of the Masters… the list goes on and on.

The coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands.

In compliance with a league memo sent to all NBA teams, the Dallas Mavericks will cease team activities through Monday, March 16. The Mavs have already started giving instructions to players. Owner Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle both said Mavs players have been told to stay in town, to recognize that "this is not a vacation,'' and to be "responsible.''

Due to coronavirus, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy cancelled his trip to Oxnard, Mike Fisher has learned. The trip was to "see the operation'' scheduled to be put in place on July 21 when Fisher was told the team is to arrive there for its annual NFL training camp. 

Another update, the NFL has issued a memo to teams prohibiting them from traveling to visit NFL Draft prospects or inviting players to their facilities. 

According to social media posts, the Cowboys are still working out and preparing for their season. ... along with certain cautionary changes ...

Social Media Updates from Dallas Sports Professionals, including former Mav Dirk Nowitzki, needed to be literally pulled from the mud and Jalen Brunson playing video games with Mavs fans he on Twitter:

Dallas Mavs:

Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 8.16.20 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 8.16.08 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.41.05 PM
Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.40.02 PM

KRISTAPS PORZINGIS:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 2.22.50 PM

Dallas Cowboys:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 2.59.22 PM

Michael Gallup

Texas Rangers:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.40.54 PM
FullSizeRender

We'll keep adding to the list ...

We need fun. This is fun. Consider the Mavs' Jalen Brunson, who just underwent shoulder surgery but is nevertheless having social-media fun ...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Moratorium Donuts: NBA 'Hiatus' Notes, Quotes and Links

The Dallas Mavericks head into an indefinite break on a high note (on the court) but the entire NBA season is now in doubt. Our Notebook, Donuts-Style

Steven Kilpatrick

Mavs and NBA Practice and Travel Plans Halted with Coronavirus Update

Previous Mavs and NBA Practice and Travel Plans Have Been Halted with a New Coronavirus Update - And a New Timetable to Return

Mike Fisher

Mavs & NBA News: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive

The Siren’s Call: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive ... Mavs & NBA News

TJ Macias

'Doomsday Provision': What's It Really Mean For NBA Players to Beware?

NBA Players Have Been Instructed to Beware of 'Doomsday Provision' - What Does This Mean?

Mike Fisher

Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

In the Wake of an NBA Coronavirus Hiatus, the Dallas Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus NBA Hiatus? Mavs Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

We've Got a Coronavirus NBA Hiatus, so, Sensibly, Dallas Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Mike Fisher

Be Like Mark: Mavs Owner Cuban Keys NBA Coronavirus Reaction

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban's Comments in the Wake of the of the Unprecedented News the NBA Season is Postponed Speak Loudly to his Character.

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Coronavirus and Sports: The 'New Normal', For Now, is Life Without Something We Love

From the NBA to the NFL to College Basketball to, well, Everything, the Reverberation of Coronavirus is changing how we Take in the Games we Love ... For Now

Matthew Postins

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Mike Fisher

Cuban: Coronavirus Could Mean NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Suggests the Coronavirus Problem Could Mean an NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Mike Fisher