Big Ten PG could be taken by Mavericks in NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a guard either in free agency or the draft this summer.
Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis could be someone the Mavs could look at in the draft.
READ MORE: Grizzlies saved Mavericks from embarrassment against Thunder
Jakucionis could join Mavs
"Although Jakucionis' individual play tailed off a bit as the season went on, NBA teams remain quite interested in everything he brings to the table as one of the more polished playmakers in the class. His adjustment to an enormous role at Illinois, as well as the physical and demanding Big Ten schedule, was a major test," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote.
"His struggles with turnovers and consistency weren't altogether surprising, but it's not easy to find young lead guards with his mix of size, feel, vision and toughness -- traits that have kept him in the lottery mix."
Jakucionis will be chosen at some point during the first night of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
READ MORE: Defense can win championships, but the Mavericks have the wrong personnel
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter