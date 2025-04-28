Dallas Basketball

Big Ten PG could be taken by Mavericks in NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks could benefit from adding a point guard in the NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Xavier guard Dailyn Swain guards Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Xavier guard Dailyn Swain guards Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a guard either in free agency or the draft this summer.

Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis could be someone the Mavs could look at in the draft.

Kentucky forward Trent Noah scores on Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis
Kentucky forward Trent Noah scores on Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jakucionis could join Mavs

"Although Jakucionis' individual play tailed off a bit as the season went on, NBA teams remain quite interested in everything he brings to the table as one of the more polished playmakers in the class. His adjustment to an enormous role at Illinois, as well as the physical and demanding Big Ten schedule, was a major test," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote.

"His struggles with turnovers and consistency weren't altogether surprising, but it's not easy to find young lead guards with his mix of size, feel, vision and toughness -- traits that have kept him in the lottery mix."

Jakucionis will be chosen at some point during the first night of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

