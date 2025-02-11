Boos rain down on Mavericks' ownership as team leaves court after 129-128 loss to Kings
The Dallas Mavericks played the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at home, falling 129-128 in overtime as DeMar DeRozan put up a season-high 42 points for the Kings. It also came on the same night that Luka Doncic made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers with Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki in attendance, a reminder that Dallas has plummeted impressively quick.
As the team was leaving the court, boos started pouring down on Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (video courtesy of Noah Weber). It wasn't the only time that happened on Monday night, as he was also booed while the Mavericks were shooting free throws and Dumont was returning to his seat.
Dumont made a fool of himself over the weekend by discussing the Luka Doncic trade, with the quote that stuck out most being that Doncic didn't work as hard as players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, or Shaquille O'Neal. By all accounts, O'Neal was one of the worst examples of hard work we've ever seen in the NBA. He often played his way into shape, with Bryant being infuriated with Shaq on multiple occasions about his work ethic and conditioning. Both Jordan and Bird were known to have fun off the court but had killer mentalities on, something Doncic possessed.
Dumont also failed to mention the Mavericks' own Dirk Nowitzki as an example of perseverance and hard work, so it was no accident when Nowitzki was spotted in Los Angeles to attend Luka Doncic's first game as a Laker.
It didn't help that the Mavericks ejected fans for showing their displeasure of the front office and ownership during the game. That only added fuel to the fire amongst the fans. Nico Harrison was also only spotted before the game with no fans present, not during or after.
