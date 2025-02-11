Dallas Basketball

Mavericks eject fan for protesting Luka Doncic trade during Kings game

The Dallas Mavericks continue to alienate their fanbase following the shocking Luka Doncic trade.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (left) speaks with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (left) speaks with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks sent their fanbase into a frenzy after trading star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. More than a week has passed since the head-turning move but the heat isn't dying down on the Mavericks' front office, namely general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont.

Harrison has been at the center of the anger following the revelation that he was the one who originally reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to begin the trade discussions. The move has led hundreds of fans to cancel their season tickets and television packages while sparking others to take the protest to the American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic
Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas played its second consecutive home game on Monday night, falling 129-128 in an overtime defeat to the Sacramento Kings where DeMar DeRozan hit a game-winner with two seconds remaining. During the contest, the arena staff seemingly made it a point to be cautious with the fans they were displaying on the video board.

That strategy didn't end up being entirely successful. In the second half, the Mavericks held a karaoke cam as those in attendance sang along to the classic hit 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' by Whitney Houston.

Nico Harrison
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks with fans before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a moment of poetic justice, one fan was spotted mouthing 'fire Nico' into the camera as the lyrics 'I need a man who'll take a chance' blared in the background. The camera swiftly zoomed out and tried to focus elsewhere but the damage was already done.

It was certainly a bold choice - one that the franchise obviously didn't appreciate. A short time later, security removed the person from the arena as the Mavericks continue to alienate their own fanbase.

Late in the game, the Mavericks sent another fan packing,

One bad move after another in Dallas. Considering that Anthony Davis is already sidelined with an injury, 'fire Nico' may become a reality rather than a hope the longer this fallout continues.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

Dustin Lewis
