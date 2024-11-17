Breaking Down OKC Thunder's Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Game
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks, without Luka Doncic, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team they defeated in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. Unfortunately for Dallas, they are without their best player and facing the best team in the West by standings – the Thunder are first in conference with an 11-2 record overall, though they are without star forward Chet Holmgren, who fractured his hip and will be out at least two months. Both teams are banged up, but Oklahoma City has their top player available.
This top player is point guard and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 involving Paul George that rocked the NBA. The Kentucky product is averaging 27.9 points per game this year, which is good for ninth in the league currently. He's also adding 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making him a versatile player that can both score and facilitate an offense.
READ MORE: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Gets Injury Update Ahead of Thunder Game
At shooting guard is Cason Wallace, another Kentucky Wildcat who went to high school in the Dallas area. The top-notch defender is averaging 6.6 points per game as well as 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He's struggling to shoot the ball from deep at just 28.6%, but provides impact in a myriad of ways, mostly in guarding opposing ball handlers, as he is recording 1.7 steals per contest.
Isaiah Joe will play small forward, putting up 9.2 points per game and recording 3.2 rebounds. He's shooting right around the league average at 36.6% from deep as well as 43.2% from the field overall. Joe has taken over this spot due to a rash of injuries suffered by the Thunder, who are missing not just Holmgren and center Isaiah Hartenstein, but also newly acquired defensive wing Alex Caruso.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Thunder: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
At combo forward, but mostly at the four in this lineup, is Lu Dort, another defensive ace whose prowess on that end of the floor has been his signature since he began his career. His three-point shooting has been fantastic this year, as he's hitting 44.9% on 5.3 attempts per game. Though he will be at a height disadvantage guarding PJ Washington, his strength on the inside should allow him to hang with the Maverick forward.
Jalen Williams will hold down the center spot, though he typically plays power forward. The front court will be undersized for the Thunder as they attempt to contend with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, but Williams, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds, should be able to bang inside due to his frame. The star forward out of Santa Clara is averaging 20.3 points per game on top of 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Bounce-Back Win Over Wemby-Less Spurs
Off the bench will be guard Ajay Mitchell, forward Aaron Wiggins, center Ousmane Dieng, and forward Kenrich Williams, all of whom will have to step into bigger roles due to how banged up the Thunder are coming into this matchup. Still, having a scoring threat like Gilgeous-Alexander makes them the favorite in this game, as they are favored over Dallas by seven points.
If the Mavericks are going to pull off the upset, they will need Kyrie Irving to have a signature game, as well as get production from other members of the starting lineup like Washington and the aforementioned centers. It will also require bench performances from Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes, who have been streaky on the offensive end, but shown flashes of scoring ability throughout the season. Overall, it's not likely Dallas will get the win, but nothing can be taken for granted in the NBA.
READ MORE: Mavericks Snap Four-Game Losing Skid, Beat Spurs 110-93
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.