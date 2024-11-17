Mavericks at Thunder: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak with a 110-93 win over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. They'll now have to travel for the second game of a back-to-back to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the league's best defense by a wide margin.
Dallas and OKC played in last year's Western Conference Semifinals, with the Mavs knocking off the top-seeded Thunder in six games. Sam Presti and the Thunder went to work in the offseason to fix some of the reasons they lost that series, adding Isaiah Hartenstein (who is injured) and Alex Caruso to support their young cast of stars.
Even though they're missing their two best bigs, Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, OKC is still the league's best defense, leading the NBA in defensive rating, steals per game, blocks per game, forced turnover rate, and opponent field goal percentage. They're in the top five of multiple other key defensive statistics, but they've been dominant on that end of the floor to start the season. In their last game on Friday night, they held the Phoenix Suns to 83 points, although the Suns were playing without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but Devin Booker only had 12 points on 2/10 shooting.
The Mavericks, specifically Luka Doncic, have recently struggled with turnovers. Doncic is averaging 3.3 turnovers per game and will need to be much sharper against a stout OKC defense. They also haven't been a great shooting team, something they used to beat OKC in the playoffs last year.
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's battle.
Date/Time: Sunday, November 17th, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Records: Mavericks 6-7, Thunder 11-2
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma, KFAA
Spread: Thunder -5.5
Over/Under: 228
Moneyline: Thunder -230, Mavericks +190
