BREAKING: Rockets to sign former Maverick, Laker to $53 million deal
NBA teams were allowed to start negotiating with free agents on Monday afternoon. One of the surprise players to enter free agency was Dorian Finney-Smith, who declined his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $15.4 million.
Finney-Smith had all of the leverage with the Lakers. They traded for him last year, giving up three future second-round picks, and he's very close with Luka Doncic from their time together on the Dallas Mavericks. He also played well for the Lakers, averaging 7.9 PPG while shooting nearly 40% from three and playing his usual elite defense.
READ MORE: Mavericks gauging trade interest of recent first-round pick
However, that leverage wasn't enough, as Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Shams Charania, setting him up against his former Mavericks for the foreseeable future.
The Rockets have had an incredible offseason, trading away Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick to bring in Kevin Durant, extending Jabari Smith Jr. on a long-term deal at a manageable number, and are bringing back Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams. Adding Durant and Finney-Smith to a team that finished second in the Western Conference last season could make them dangerous contenders.
This does open up some serious questions for the Lakers. LeBron James just opted into his player option with his agent, Rich Paul, saying they'd be monitoring the Lakers this offseason and would do what's necessary to make sure he has a chance of competing for a championship in what could be his last season. Losing Dorian Finney-Smith for nothing likely doesn't help the Lakers' chances in what was already a weak free agent market.
READ MORE: Mavericks named a top landing spot for possible Lakers-LeBron James trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter