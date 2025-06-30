Dallas Basketball

BREAKING: Rockets to sign former Maverick, Laker to $53 million deal

The Houston Rockets continue their strong offseason with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith.

Austin Veazey

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
NBA teams were allowed to start negotiating with free agents on Monday afternoon. One of the surprise players to enter free agency was Dorian Finney-Smith, who declined his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $15.4 million.

Finney-Smith had all of the leverage with the Lakers. They traded for him last year, giving up three future second-round picks, and he's very close with Luka Doncic from their time together on the Dallas Mavericks. He also played well for the Lakers, averaging 7.9 PPG while shooting nearly 40% from three and playing his usual elite defense.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) heads to the sidelines to inbound the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

However, that leverage wasn't enough, as Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Shams Charania, setting him up against his former Mavericks for the foreseeable future.

The Rockets have had an incredible offseason, trading away Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick to bring in Kevin Durant, extending Jabari Smith Jr. on a long-term deal at a manageable number, and are bringing back Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams. Adding Durant and Finney-Smith to a team that finished second in the Western Conference last season could make them dangerous contenders.

This does open up some serious questions for the Lakers. LeBron James just opted into his player option with his agent, Rich Paul, saying they'd be monitoring the Lakers this offseason and would do what's necessary to make sure he has a chance of competing for a championship in what could be his last season. Losing Dorian Finney-Smith for nothing likely doesn't help the Lakers' chances in what was already a weak free agent market.

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

