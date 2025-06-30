Mavericks named a top landing spot for possible Lakers-LeBron James trade
LeBron James opted into his player option worth $52.6 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and yet, trade rumors have persisted since then. Why?
Because his agent, Rich Paul, who is one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, came out and said that LeBron James wants to win a championship, and that they'll do what's necessary to make sure he has a chance of winning if the Lakers don't put the right pieces around him. Basically.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report put a list together, ranking the top landing spots for LeBron James, and put the Dallas Mavericks third behind the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
"Irving is currently recovering from a torn ACL, so a trade for James would actually help solve the short-term ball-handling/playmaking issue that this team has. When healthy, the Mavericks could go into the 2026 playoffs with a starting five of Irving, Klay Thompson, James, Davis and Dereck Lively II with Flagg as the sixth man.
"Financially, this trade can work for Dallas without having to give up any of their core players. The Mavs could send a package of Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin to make the money work and could offer the Lakers unprotected 2029 first-round pick back as a sweetener. The Lakers could really use this influx of frontcourt talent to complement Dončić and Austin Reaves.
"Like with the Golden State Warriors, age could be an issue here. Injuries may continue to plague Irving and Davis. What makes Dallas a more desirable spot for James is the addition of Flagg, who raises this team's ceiling immensely.
"James has stated on his Mind the Game podcast what a great situation Flagg is going into with veterans all around and getting to play for Jason Kidd. Now, James could join this group and play for his former assistant coach with the Lakers as well.
"This would be a wild turn of events from just a few months ago, but James teaming up with Davis and Irving again along with Thompson and Flagg actually makes a lot of sense."
