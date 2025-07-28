Bronny James has strong thoughts about Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving

Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving clearly made an impact on a younger Bronny James.

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving is one of your favorite player's favorite players. He has many fans around the NBA for his ball-handling, playmaking, and absurd shot-making throughout his career. He's hit some of the biggest shots in NBA history, like his three-pointer from the right wing over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

One player who was able to see a lot of Irving up close and personal is Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. Irving and Bronny's dad, LeBron, were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they were able to win the first championship in franchise history. He was asked after getting drafted in 2024 to name his five favorite players, and put Kyrie Irving in there with elite company.

Bronny James named his father, obviously, as well as Irving, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and then was split between Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Considering SGA won MVP last season, that's a good one to bet on.

James is coming off his rookie season, where the 55th overall pick appeared in 27 games, averaging 2.3 PPG. He was electric in the G-League, though, averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.3 RPG in 11 games for the South Bay Lakers. He held his own defensively in the Summer League in a few matchups against Cooper Flagg, too.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on after he makes a three point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Irving will miss the first half of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered against the Sacramento Kings in March. Some have said he could return in January or February, but that could be optimistic for a smaller, older guard.

