Mavericks' Cooper Flagg earns praise from collegiate teammate, Hornets star rookie
Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is ready for his new chapter in the NBA after one year at Duke.
While his time at Duke was brief, he made a lot of memories that will carry into the pros.
Flagg's Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, praised the Mavericks rookie in a recent interview.
Knueppel shows love to Flagg
“He was great,” Knueppel said via Taylor Rooks. “I don’t, the only time he was loud was when his brother Hunter and Ace would come over. And they were, I came over once, and Ace was just chilling in my bed so the only complaints I’d have were about those guys. Um, I have nothing bad to say about Cooper.
“... It extends beyond him just being my teammate or whatever. He actually cares for me and wants me to have success. And we feel that way about each other.
“But to see someone so excited for someone else’s success, you don’t see that all the time… that was really cool. I got a little choked up when I saw for the first time. That was a special thing.”
Flagg and Knueppel have a lot of success from their year at Duke, but now their paths drift apart as the two begin their careers in the NBA.
Knueppel will have a chance to face off against Flagg twice during the regular season.
