Dallas Basketball

Caitlin Clark Makes Cooper Flagg's Mount Rushmore Alongside LeBron James

Flagg was asked to build his Mount Rushmore of basketball, and already has Caitlin Clark in there.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Basketball's Mount Rushmore is always a hotly debated topic. People always want to talk about who's the best, or who had the greatest career ever. Listing a Mount Rushmore of the four greatest has gained popularity in recent years, too.

Cooper Flagg is hoping to one day be on that Mount Rushmore. The Dallas Mavericks' first overall pick had his introductory press conference after the draft a few weeks ago, and before he can ever make that Mount Rushmore as a player, he made a list, one for the NBA and WNBA.

In Flagg's NBA Mount Rushmore, he listed Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Jordan and James are obvious selections. Those two are the consensus top two players ever. Bird makes sense from Flagg's perspective, as he grew up in Maine, watching tapes of the 1980s Boston Celtics, who were incredible teams. Bryant is seen by most historians as around the 10th-best player ever, but he's a favorite among the players.

For Flagg's WNBA Mount Rushmore, he listed Candace Parker, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark. Wilson and Clark are well on their way, but it's still too early in their careers to put them in the Mount Rushmore, especially ahead of players like Diana Taurasi. Tamika Catchings, Lisa Leslie, etc.

Dallas fans are hoping Paige Bueckers can crack his WNBA Mount Rushmore eventually. The city has two budding young superstars to build around with Bueckers and Flagg, with hopes that they can turn into the next all-time greats. Bueckers is off to a historic start, but being the greatest means championships and staying healthy.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey

