Dallas Mavericks make announcement on new free agent signing
The Dallas Mavericks only had one goal when they entered free agency: sign a point guard. Kyrie Irving is expected to be out until at least January or February with a torn ACL, and the only guards on the roster previously were Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams. For a team hoping to compete for a championship, that wasn't good enough.
Dallas quickly identified D'Angelo Russell as their top option as someone who can hold the team over until Irving returns and then be a high-quality reserve once Irving is back. They agreed to a deal in the first few hours of free agency, but a deal couldn't be signed until July 6th.
D'Angelo Russell officially signed his contract with the Mavericks late Sunday night, with the team announcing his signing. Although they won't disclose the terms of the deal, it's expected to be a two-year deal worth around $12 million. It does have a player option for the second year of the deal. Ideally, for both parties, he performs well enough to opt out of that deal.
Russell played with Anthony Davis and Max Christie on the Los Angeles Lakers, so there will be some natural chemistry already built in there. Dallas has also agreed to a deal to re-sign Dante Exum, and if Exum stays healthy, those two can be solid enough to hold the team over until Irving returns.
D'Angelo Russell averaged 12.6 PPG and 5.1 APG split between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, but his three-point shot fell off a cliff, down to 31.4%. Dallas will need Russell's shooting to come back to form if they want to be successful.
