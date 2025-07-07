Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks make announcement on new free agent signing

D'Angelo Russell is officially a Dallas Maverick.

Austin Veazey

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after missing a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after missing a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks only had one goal when they entered free agency: sign a point guard. Kyrie Irving is expected to be out until at least January or February with a torn ACL, and the only guards on the roster previously were Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams. For a team hoping to compete for a championship, that wasn't good enough.

Dallas quickly identified D'Angelo Russell as their top option as someone who can hold the team over until Irving returns and then be a high-quality reserve once Irving is back. They agreed to a deal in the first few hours of free agency, but a deal couldn't be signed until July 6th.

READ MORE: Mavericks make major announcement on star Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

D'Angelo Russell officially signed his contract with the Mavericks late Sunday night, with the team announcing his signing. Although they won't disclose the terms of the deal, it's expected to be a two-year deal worth around $12 million. It does have a player option for the second year of the deal. Ideally, for both parties, he performs well enough to opt out of that deal.

Russell played with Anthony Davis and Max Christie on the Los Angeles Lakers, so there will be some natural chemistry already built in there. Dallas has also agreed to a deal to re-sign Dante Exum, and if Exum stays healthy, those two can be solid enough to hold the team over until Irving returns.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 12.6 PPG and 5.1 APG split between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, but his three-point shot fell off a cliff, down to 31.4%. Dallas will need Russell's shooting to come back to form if they want to be successful.

READ MORE: 'Generational'... Kyrie Irving shows love to former first-overall pick

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News