Mavericks still a middling team with Cooper Flagg addition
The Dallas Mavericks are building a new era with Cooper Flagg leading the way.
The Mavs hope Flagg can take the team back to the playoffs as early as next season.
However, CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger isn't confident in that. He placed the Mavs at No. 17 in his latest power rankings.
Mavericks in middle of the pack
"Did the Mavericks ... win the Luka Dončić trade? OK too early for such proclamations, but the future got megawatts brighter when Cooper Flagg walked across the Barclays Center stage and donned a Dallas Mavericks hat," Ward-Henninger wrote.
"Put him next to Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson (who still made 39% of his 3s last season) and eventually a healthy Kyrie Irving, and this team could do some serious damage. While Irving recovers, the Mavs picked up a reasonable facsimile in D'Angelo Russell to run the show, and Jason Kidd has already said he's excited to see Flagg as the primary ballhandler. What a turnaround from where this franchise was just a few months ago."
Teams in the Western Conference that ranked higher than the Mavs were the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Mavs will have to find a way to climb up the power rankings during the season if they want to have a chance at the playoffs, but it won't be easy.
Flagg will have to step up in his rookie season next to his teammates in order for the Mavs to have a shot at making a run in the Western Conference.
