Can Mavericks Win 50 Games This Season?
The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference as the team inches closer to the halfway mark in the season.
At 21-16, the Mavericks are on pace to finish close to their 50-32 record from a year ago.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Mavs will reach the 50-win mark again this season.
"Injuries are beginning to pile up for the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Dončić (calf) likely won't be back until the end of January, and Kyrie Irving (back) now joins him on the shelf," Favale writes.
"That puts the Mavs in an uncomfortable medium-term position. And their defense has slipped in the intervening weeks.
"Still, this is all temporary. Dallas ranks among the deepest, most well-balanced teams in the league at full strength. The next couple of weeks will be tricky—and teeming with Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington on-ball reps. But the Mavs will resume their pursuit of the Western Conference's No. 2 seed as soon as Dončić returns, if not even sooner than that."
The Mavs' 50-32 record would put them in fourth place in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Mavs are back in action tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
