Dallas Basketball

Can Mavericks Win 50 Games This Season?

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling with injuries, but can they get to the 50-win mark?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) celebrate against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) celebrate against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference as the team inches closer to the halfway mark in the season.

At 21-16, the Mavericks are on pace to finish close to their 50-32 record from a year ago.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Mavs will reach the 50-win mark again this season.

READ MORE: JJ Redick Reveals One Key Reason For Mavericks' Win Over Lakers

"Injuries are beginning to pile up for the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Dončić (calf) likely won't be back until the end of January, and Kyrie Irving (back) now joins him on the shelf," Favale writes.

"That puts the Mavs in an uncomfortable medium-term position. And their defense has slipped in the intervening weeks.

"Still, this is all temporary. Dallas ranks among the deepest, most well-balanced teams in the league at full strength. The next couple of weeks will be tricky—and teeming with Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington on-ball reps. But the Mavs will resume their pursuit of the Western Conference's No. 2 seed as soon as Dončić returns, if not even sooner than that."

The Mavs' 50-32 record would put them in fourth place in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavs are back in action tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Upset Win Over LA Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News