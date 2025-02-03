Dallas Basketball

Charles Barkley believes Mavericks improved by trading away Luka Doncic

Barkley is in the minority with this take about the trade between Dallas and Los Angeles.

Austin Veazey

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks made a shocking trade over the weekend, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package involving Anthony Davis. The trade gutted Mavericks fans, as it's unexplainable after Doncic just took the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season, and now they believe Doncic can't help them win anymore? It certainly smells fishy. But some people believe this is a great trade for the Mavs.

One such person is Charles Barkley, who believes this vaults the Mavs to the second-best team in the West behind the OKC Thunder. Here's what he said to NBA TV.

"The Dallas Mavericks, they might have just became the 2nd best team in the Western Conference because the jury is still out [on the West]. I think Denver needs to make a trade because they need to get some bench help. The Rockets are so young. I'm not going to take the Rockets beating the Mavs in a seven-game series. The Memphis Grizzlies, I like their team, but man, Dallas... this is going to be a very fun team to watch."

READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On paper, Dallas has a team that could fit together. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, and Daniel Gafford (Dereck Lively II when he's healthy) can be an elite defensive team, which is what GM Nico Harrison says is the goal, as defense wins championships. But the offense isn't great. They have some shooters off the bench, which will help, but this starting five doesn't have much shooting outside of their backcourt unless they really believe Washington's recent hot shooting from three is sustainable, but Lively and Gafford are non-shooters, and Anthony Davis has been below 30% from three each of the last five seasons.

Davis swears he's a power forward, but there's a world where Dallas is better with him at center. He's a fantastic defensive player, one of the greatest of the last decade, but he's dealt with a bunch of injuries and turns 32 soon. Nico Harrison really shrunk Dallas' title window that could've been open for a decade if they just kept Luka Doncic.

READ MORE: Did the Kings get more for De'Aaron Fox than the Mavericks received for Luka Doncic?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News