Lakers may trade away former Mavericks forward from Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade
One of the underrated pieces of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was some of the salary-filler used to make the trade work. One such piece was Maxi Kleber, who had spent all seven and a half years of his career with the Mavericks. He quickly earned a place in Mavericks fans' hearts as he was from the same hometown as Dirk Nowitzki, Wurzburg, Germany.
Kleber had surgery on his right fractured foot last week and could be out for the season. For a Lakers team in contention for the playoffs, they need bodies available to play now, especially in the frontcourt.
ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst reports that Kleber could be on the move again in the next 24 hours. "Maxi Kleber may not see the floor for the Lakers; they may trade him by Thursday.”
The Lakers have a few tradeable salaries between Gabe Vincent's and Kleber's $11 million salaries as they pursue a center that fits Luka Doncic's skillset of a vertical lob threat and rim protector. The trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, and both the Lakers and Mavericks are continuing to search for upgrades.
Kleber was always the likeliest Maverick to be traded, as injuries have sapped him of a lot of his skillset. He looked scared to shoot for most of this season but is still a decent and versatile defender when he's available on the floor. He just hasn't been available much. He has another year on his contract after this season, which may make him a negative asset at this point in his career.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
