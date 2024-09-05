Comparing Dereck Lively II Against the 2023 NBA Draft Class

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:



▪️ Chet Holmgren of @okcthunder

▪️ Jaime Jaquez Jr. of @MiamiHEAT

▪️ Brandon Miller of @hornets

▪️ Brandin Podziemski of @warriors

▪️ Victor Wembanyama of @spurs pic.twitter.com/nLhiUqFGfz