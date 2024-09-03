Dallas Basketball

3 Former Mavericks Most Likely To Have Their Number Retired

Who could be next to have their name up in the rafters?

Austin Veazey

apr 18, 2012; dallas, tx, usa; dallas mavericks shooting guard jason terry (31) celebrates a three point shot during the fourth quarter against the houston rockets at the american airlines center. the mavericks defeated the rockets 117-110. mandatory credit: jerome miron-Imagn Images
apr 18, 2012; dallas, tx, usa; dallas mavericks shooting guard jason terry (31) celebrates a three point shot during the fourth quarter against the houston rockets at the american airlines center. the mavericks defeated the rockets 117-110. mandatory credit: jerome miron-Imagn Images / jerome miron-usa today sports
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have had many talented players come through the organization but only a few made a lasting impact. That's why when you look into the rafters of the American Airlines Center, you only see four retired numbers: Derek Harper's 12, Brad Davis' 15, Rolando Blackman's 22, and Dirk Nowitzki's 41.

While someone like Luka Doncic is destined for greatness and will likely see his name up there eventually, here are three former players who deserve some consideration for having their numbers retired.

READ MORE: LA Lakers Hero Warns Team of Pursuing Mavericks' Luka Doncic

1. Mark Aguirre

Mark Aguirr
unknown date; dallas, tx, usa; file photo; dallas mavericks forward mark aguirre (24) in action against the phoenix suns at reunion arena. mandatory credit: manny rubio-Imagn Images / manny rubio-usa today sports

The top pick of the 1981 Draft, Mark Aguirre spent his first seven and a half seasons in the NBA with the Mavs. He still sits third in franchise history in total points and was a key member of the 1988 Western Conference Finals team. His three All-Star Game appearances included a 29.5 PPG season in 1983-84, the first All-Star Game selection for any Maverick.

2. Michael Finley

Michael Finle
may 15, 2018; chicago, il, usa; dallas mavericks assistant vice president of basketball operations michael finley during the 2018 nba draft lottery at the palmer house hilton. mandatory credit: patrick gorski-usa today sports / patrick gorski-usa today sports

A key characteristic of the four players with their numbers retired is that they are the top four leaders in games played in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. With Dwight Powell and J.J. Barea unlikely to have their names added to that group, Michael Finley is seventh in games played and is deserving of the honor. Finley made two All-Star games in the early 2000s as part of those up-and-coming Mavs teams with a young Nowitzki and Steve Nash. Finley also has the 5th most points in franchise history.

3. Jason Terry

Jason Terr
may 25, 2011; dallas, tx, usa; dallas mavericks guard jason terry (31) in action in the fourth quarter of game five against the oklahoma city thunder for the western conference finals of the 2011 nba playoffs at american airlines center. mandatory credit: matthew emmons-Imagn Images / matthew emmons-usa today sports

Directly behind Finley in both games played and points is Jason Terry. Outside of Nowitzki, no other Mav was on the 2006 team that lost in the NBA Finals and the 2011 team that won the championship. Terry won the 2009 Sixth Man of the Year Award, but most notably played incredible in the 2011 Finals, averaging 18 PPG against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the Miami Heat. His 21 points in Game 5 and 27 in Game 6 helped to close the series out.

READ MORE: 3 Underrated Players the Mavericks Could Target in 2025 Free Agency

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News