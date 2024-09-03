3 Former Mavericks Most Likely To Have Their Number Retired
The Dallas Mavericks have had many talented players come through the organization but only a few made a lasting impact. That's why when you look into the rafters of the American Airlines Center, you only see four retired numbers: Derek Harper's 12, Brad Davis' 15, Rolando Blackman's 22, and Dirk Nowitzki's 41.
While someone like Luka Doncic is destined for greatness and will likely see his name up there eventually, here are three former players who deserve some consideration for having their numbers retired.
1. Mark Aguirre
The top pick of the 1981 Draft, Mark Aguirre spent his first seven and a half seasons in the NBA with the Mavs. He still sits third in franchise history in total points and was a key member of the 1988 Western Conference Finals team. His three All-Star Game appearances included a 29.5 PPG season in 1983-84, the first All-Star Game selection for any Maverick.
2. Michael Finley
A key characteristic of the four players with their numbers retired is that they are the top four leaders in games played in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. With Dwight Powell and J.J. Barea unlikely to have their names added to that group, Michael Finley is seventh in games played and is deserving of the honor. Finley made two All-Star games in the early 2000s as part of those up-and-coming Mavs teams with a young Nowitzki and Steve Nash. Finley also has the 5th most points in franchise history.
3. Jason Terry
Directly behind Finley in both games played and points is Jason Terry. Outside of Nowitzki, no other Mav was on the 2006 team that lost in the NBA Finals and the 2011 team that won the championship. Terry won the 2009 Sixth Man of the Year Award, but most notably played incredible in the 2011 Finals, averaging 18 PPG against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the Miami Heat. His 21 points in Game 5 and 27 in Game 6 helped to close the series out.
