Dallas Mavericks To Start 2024-25 Season Against In-State Rival
With the release of the 2024-25 schedule around the corner, certain games have started to leak. The NBA announced the schedule for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup on Tuesday, while the NBA Finals rematches between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics were leaked by Shams Charania of The Athletic. One of the major games we didn't know was the Mavs' season opener but that has now changed.
Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks are set to face the San Antonio Spurs for their first game for the second year in a row. The Spurs hosted the Mavs on opening day last year while this season will start in Dallas. If you don't count the preseason, this game will give us our first look at Klay Thompson in a Mavericks uniform
The NBA has been set on giving Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs a platform they might not deserve yet. They're playing on Christmas against the New York Knicks and now get to start the season against the Western Conference Champions and Luka Doncic.
San Antonio did make some big changes this offseason to put around Wembanyama, signing Chris Paul and Malachi Flynn, trading for Harrison Barnes, and drafting Stephon Castle from UConn 4th overall. They didn't lose any major pieces and hope internal improvement can have them in contention for the Play-In Tournament at the end of the season.
Dallas won all four games against the Spurs last year 13 of the last 15 games between the two in-state rivals. This series has been a far cry from where it was in the 2000s, with Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan clashing.
The full 2024-25 NBA schedule is set to release on Thursday.
