Offseason Additions May Push This Maverick Out of the Rotation
The Dallas Mavericks' signing of wing Naji Marshall this offseason, as well as two-way player Kessler Edwards, may have created more obstacles for former first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to find playing time in Dallas.
Playing three seasons for Marquette, averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds his senior season, Prosper demonstrated ability scoring inside the arc, where he shot 62.4% on twos. He also showed a knack for three-point shooting, and though he wasn't extremely consistent, he hit about 34% of shots from beyond the arc during his junior season.
Being traded to the Mavericks after the Sacramento Kings selected him 24th overall, Prosper played in 40 games for Dallas last season, and in 8.4 minutes per game, averaged a pedestrian 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. His primary problem however was inefficiency – he shot just 38.5% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc.
He never was an elite three-point shooter and without being in rhythm due to lack of playing time, it's hard to blame him for his rough shooting. However, his 32/73 from inside the arc is concerning. He also struggled to create for himself, and with an effective field goal rate of just 44.7%, his overall ability to score will be questioned.
Prosper's best skill is his on-ball defense, something that he showed in spurts this season, though again, his limited playing time affected his impact. In competing with new signee Kessler Edwards, who has a very similar skillset and more experience, Prosper will have to step up his offensive output, especially on shots near the rim.
At the basket, he averaged just 1.04 points per shot, which, according to Synergy Sports, ranks him in the 16th percentile in this category. On non-dunk attempts, his metric was 0.74 points per shot, which ranked nearly dead last in the NBA. His finishing must improve, or he will not be playable for a Mavericks team that relies a lot on cutters' finishing.
In general, Prosper has a lot of work to do in order to be an impactful piece on a contending team, most of which comes on the offensive end. He must shore up his interior scoring to be effective and be more reliable from deep. If he can improve these two areas, he may be a surprise piece for this Mavericks team.
