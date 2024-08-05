Dallas Mavericks Starter Goes At OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren in Recent Workout
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on their way to the NBA Finals, dispatching the young squad in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. Now that the offseason is here, players are back in the gym and working on their games.
Recently, Mavericks' Daniel Gafford participated in an open run against the Thunder's Chet Holmgren, a matchup we saw a lot in that second-round series. Gafford showcased a few fancy moves, including a three-point shot, which you can view below.
Gafford has only attempted one three-pointer in his career and that came during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks have been working with young center Dereck Lively II on his three-point shot, resulting in a made corner triple against the Celtics in The Finals, but Gafford hasn't had the same focus there. Whether he can transition that to the NBA will be intriguing for the Mavs.
The Mavericks traded for Gafford at last season's trade deadline in exchange for Richaun Holmes, who was re-signed by the Washington Wizards this offseason, and a 2024 first-round pick. That pick would become Dillon Jones from Weber State, who went 26th overall.
Gafford spent time in the Dallas area having grown up in Arkansas and was a natural fit with the Mavs, including a streak of 33 straight made field goals, second only to Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history. He also led the NBA in field goal percentage last season.
After the trade, Gafford started 21 of the 29 regular season games and all 22 games in the playoffs. He may move back to the bench next season for Lively, but will still feature a prominent role on the team.
Holmgren mostly struggled in the Mavs' series, averaging 15.8 PPG and 6.2 RPG while shooting 22.2% from three. His lack of size was noticeable on the glass, which was a big reason why OKC signed Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason. It was still a solid playoff debut for the second-year forward from Gonzaga, but he may be asked to play out of position in the coming seasons.
