Cooper Flagg doesn't need to save Mavericks yet
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to feature Cooper Flagg as a big part of their team from the minute the ball tips in the 2025-26 season.
Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke, is the Mavs' key addition for the offseason, according to NBA.com.
"After leading Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in his lone collegiate season, Flagg flashed his versatility in his limited Summer League action. This year’s No. 1 pick gives Dallas a 6-foot-8, multi-positional option who can defend various positions and contribute on both ends from Day 1," NBA.com wrote.
Flagg key for Mavericks success
While Flagg is an important part of the Mavs, he might not need to be the team's savior immediately, which isn't always the case for No. 1 overall picks.
Luckily for Flagg, he joins a roster that has three future Hall-of-Famers in Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis. All three of them have won with different teams in the NBA, and they will each be able to instill some wisdom with Flagg in hopes of winning another ring with the Mavs.
Eventually, the Mavs will become Flagg's team both on and off the court, but he doesn't need to take on that role right away. It will likely be Davis that takes on that responsibility, at least in this first full season of Flagg's career.
Irving will be out for most, if not the entire, season as he recovers from a torn ACL, while Thompson remains one of the best complementary players in the NBA.
Flagg doesn't need to be Superman right away. He just needs to do whatever he can to be the best teammate on any given day, and eventually his talent will allow him to take over the reins once he gets comfortable in his new surroundings.
Flagg and the Mavs begin their season on Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.
