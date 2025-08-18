Can Anthony Davis carry Mavericks until Kyrie Irving returns?
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal was controversial to say the least, with many Dallas Mavericks fans threatening to boycott the franchise after a fan-favorite and five-time first-team All-NBA performer was traded for an aging veteran.
Embracing the phrase "defense wins championships," GM Nico Harrison went all-in with this move to fortify the front court and help create a team that focuses on stopping the opponent versus scoring points.
However unpopular the move may have been, Anthony Davis is still a Hall of Fame player. He is a 10-time All-Star, a three-time block champion, a 2020 NBA Champion, and a five-time All-NBA performer himself. His pedigree is top-notch as well, as he was the first-overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, joining two other first-overall picks on Dallas in Kyrie Irving (2011) and Cooper Flagg (2025).
After the swap on February 2, Davis played just nine games for Dallas, dealing with an adductor strain for most of the second half of the season. With Dallas during the regular season, he averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes played per game.
Though not as impactful as Doncic was with the Lakers over the months leading up to the postseason, Davis saved his best performance for last, going for 40 points and nine rebounds in the Mavericks' play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which they lost, 120-106.
Expectations for Anthony Davis in the 2025-26 Season
Entering the 2025-26 season, Davis has a big load to carry on his shoulders – Dallas needs him to be the superstar. 20 points per game will simply not cut it if this team wants to compete at a high level, given the offensive production that will need to be replicated in Doncic's absence.
Another major concern for Dallas is Davis' injury-prone nature. He played in just 51 games last season and has never played a full 82-game season. He has played over 70 games just three times in his 13-year career, so it is expected he will be out at least a few games. It is the front office's hope that the injury days are limited enough for him to still make an impact on the season.
In the 42 games Davis played with LA in 2024-25 before being traded to Dallas, he put up 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks, lending credence to the theory that he can still be an All-Star type of player. The hope is that Davis can play at least 65 games this year and be one of, if not the leading scorer, for the Mavericks in 2025-26.
If he is out for an extended period, the Mavericks may find themselves in the lottery once again.
