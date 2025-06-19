Dallas Basketball

NBA legend makes bizarre Cooper Flagg comparison to Mavericks icon

While there have been many different comps for Flagg, this one may be the strangest.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
As the NBA Draft approaches, the off-the-wall player comparisons for Cooper Flagg continue to pour in. Parallels to Kawhi Leonard, Andrei Kirilenko, Pascal Siakam, and Kevin Garnett aside, there is no shortage of strange (and often inaccurate) comps thrown out for Flagg's play style.

Now, player likenesses are not easy to draw. In general, many are inaccurate due to the ever-changing nature of the game and what teams value in a prospect. Despite this, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had a very bizarre evaluation on Flagg's potential as a player at the next level.

Cooper Flag
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"He's a great all-around player. I don't want to put too much pressure on him, but a little baby Dirk [Nowitzki]? Could be. When Dirk came in, Dirk was raw like that. He just worked on his game and trained and got on the trails and got with management, and became a great player," said the Hall-of-Famer.

Dallas connection aside, what do Cooper Flagg and Dirk Nowitzki have in common? Not much as far as play style goes: Flagg is a two-way disruptive force whose primary strength lies in his defensive instincts and athleticism to back up his mentality, while Nowitzki's defense was questioned throughout his entire career. Though the noise died down upon winning the 2011 NBA Title, he was viewed as "soft" up until that point, even after his 2007 MVP.

Flagg is also not a player that could be considered "raw" as O'Neal describes. In fact, he's extremely polished and has an exact, defined role on both sides of the ball. He's as close to a finished product as a rookie can be, versus Nowitzki, whose offense was a known commodity, but had question marks about the opposite end of the floor that followed him throughout his years as a pro.

While O'Neal was clearly being complimentary, it's clear that he has not watched much of Flagg at all given his description of the Duke star's game. In general, pundits should probably lay off of the constant comparisons, and allow Cooper Flagg to be Cooper Flagg.

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

