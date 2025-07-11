Cooper Flagg leads Mavericks over Bronny James, Lakers in NBA Summer League opener
Cooper Flagg had his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday night for the Dallas Mavericks as they took on Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the most expensive ticket in NBA Summer League history, as the NBA got to watch 2025's first overall pick play against the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history.
It was a back-and-forth game. It looked like Dallas was going to start to run away with it in the first half, but the Lakers went on a 17-4 run to give them a 47-43 lead going into halftime. The Lakers led by as much as 10 in the third quarter before the Mavs fought back to take a seven-point lead midway through the fourth. Once the Lakers fought their way back that, it was firworks to close the game.
READ MORE: Sequence between Cooper Flagg, Bronny James goes viral during Mavericks-Lakers
Cooper Flagg blocked a layup attempt by DJ Stewart and took off in transition, finding Ryan Nembhard in transition for the wide-open three to take the lead, 87-85, with 1:03 remaining. Darius Bazley was fouled on the next sequence on a second-chance opportunity, but he missed both free throws. Flagg airballed a chance to put the game away on the next possession, and Bronny James' game-winning three would hit off the iron, giving the Mavericks the win.
Flagg struggled to score, finishing with 10 points on 5/21 shooting, including 0/5 from three, but he was impressive everywhere else with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and a block. The 0/5 performance from three was probably the most "concerning," but it's the first game of Summer League, and Flagg knows he'll be better. The most important thing is that he only had one turnover while basically operating as the team's point guard and was being pressured for most of the game.
Dallas' best player in this game was Ryan Nembhard, who played almost exactly like his brother with the Indiana Pacers, Andrew. Nembhard finished with 21 points and 5 assists while shooting an efficient 8/14 from the floor.
The Mavericks' other two-way contract player, Miles Kelly, also had a big game, finishing with 17 points and going 3/8 from three-point range.
Bronny James started hot with two baskets in the opening minutes, but he missed his next six shots and finished with 8 points. The Lakers' best player in this game was Cole Swider, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting an absurd 6/9 from three-point range.
Dallas will play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gets first NBA points against Lakers with authority
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter