Cooper Flagg's placement among his NBA peers, is it valid?
The Dallas Mavericks hit the lottery – literally – when they won the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Duke freshman standout Cooper Flagg, who was just the fourth freshman to ever win National Player of the Year.
Only Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis accomplished the feat before him, putting the two-way phenom in rarified air before he even sets foot on an NBA court for a regular-season game.
Despite an uneven debut, Flagg had a fantastic second game in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, scoring 31 points on 10-for-20 from the field as well as grabbing four boards and blocking a shot. He showed fans, coaches, and front office members what he is capable of in the future with the offensive explosion, further emphasizing that he was, without a doubt, the top player in his class to this point.
With the production and talent comes hype, which has been heaped upon the young star before the start of his professional career. He is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year, and if that isn't enough, he's already being talked about as one of the top-20 players at his position across the league.
Cooper Flagg Ranked in Top-20 Of Top Small Forwards
Just ask Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, who ranked Flagg 20th on his list of small forwards in the NBA before Flagg's first game as a Maverick, ahead of players like Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State), Devin Vassell (San Antonio), RJ Barrett (Toronto), Andrew Wiggins (Miami), and Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), and even Brandon Miller (Charlotte).
Urbina had the following to say on the former Duke Blue Devil.
"Flagg boasts All-NBA potential, if not more, as an 18-year-old with the upside to dominate on both ends of the floor. Flagg has fantastic size and length...the skill to handle the ball and knock down tough shots from all three levels, great athleticism, and, maybe most importantly, elite competitiveness, which should help him make a huge impact on the defensive end, possibly as early as in his rookie season."
While all these things may be true, people may argue against the idea of prematurely placing him above Brandon Miller, who last season averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, though his efficiency was not ideal.
Flagg has caught the attention of the media machine, which means there will be a scrutinizing eye on him throughout his first season, especially in the wake of the ill-fated Luka Doncic trade that happened on February 2 of this year. If Flagg can live up to expectations, however, the Luka blues may subside, and the Mavericks may win back their fanbase.
