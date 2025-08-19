Mavericks' Klay Thompson within striking range of Damian Lillard in NBA history
Damian Lillard was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason because of a torn Achilles, which is expected to keep him out all season. That will give Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson a chance to pass him on the all-time three-pointers made leaderboard.
Currently, Thompson is in fifth with 2,697, 107 behind Damian Lillard in fourth place, and 276 behind Ray Allen in third. Thompson made 216 threes last season, and even if the Mavericks may not have the playmaking necessary to best take advantage of Thompson's shooting threat, if he plays 70+ games again, he should still hit 180-200 threes this season.
If Thompson hits his average of three three-pointers per game, a mark he has hit in every season he has played since his fourth season, he would hit the mark in his 36th game played, roughly. That would put him on pace to pass Lillard on January 8th against the Utah Jazz.
If Thompson misses a few games or isn't at his usual average, there's a decent chance he could pass that mark against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, on January 22nd as part of the NBA's Rivals Week. That would be a special moment for him and Steph Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in made threes.
There are no games in that time frame against the Portland Trail Blazers, with whom Lillard re-signed this offseason. Some people will try to make the point of Lillard being out for the season as the only reason Thompson can catch up, but Thompson missed all of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to an ACL tear and an Achilles tear.
It's unlikely that Thompson could catch Ray Allen this season, but as long as he stays healthy, he should be able to pass him at some point in the 2026-27 season.
Klay Thompson's Record Chasing
Part of the reason Thompson chose to wear the number 31 when he got to Dallas was because of Reggie Miller, an iconic shooter that grew up in the Los Angeles area, like Thompson. Thompson listed a few other names, but Miller was the biggest inspiration.
Thompson passed Miller on the three-point leaderboard last season, something that was a special moment for him.
"I loved Reggie Miller growing up," Thompson said after passing Miller. "I watched his film and game-winners my whole life. He's always inspired me to shoot the ball and be a killer. It's just surreal. Talk about times I prayed for. I prayed for times like that."
