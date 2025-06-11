Dallas Basketball

Mavericks finally put an end to Jason Kidd-Knicks rumors

After a longer-than-anticipated saga, Jason Kidd should be staying in Dallas.

Austin Veazey

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are swinging for the fences and missing the ball entirely. They dismissed Tom Thibodeau after a run to the Eastern Conference Finals but didn't have a clear plan in place. And a lot of their top options are off the board already.

New York submitted official requests to interview Ime Udoka from the Houston Rockets and Chris Finch from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, both of which were quickly denied. And now, another option is off the board.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Knicks submitted their official request to interview Jason Kidd from the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, a request that was also quickly denied, per Shams Charania of ESPN. This was a sage that lasted much longer than it needed to with people like Brian Windhorst reporting there was some mutual intrigue.

Dallas held all of the cards, though. They just signed Kidd to an extension last year after the run to the NBA Finals, and Kidd has mentioned multiple times he's excited about the opportunity to bring Cooper Flagg in from the draft. If anything, these rumors were a way for Kidd to try and get more money on his contract.

There were valid reasons why Kidd would've been interested in the job, though. He ended his playing career as a Knick, spurning the Mavs to do so, he coached Jalen Brunson in Dallas, and he is very familiar with Casey Smith, the vice president of sports medicine for the Knicks. He also wasn't pleased with how the team handled the Luka Doncic trade and all of the media pressure that was forced upon him, but he loves Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Dallas was always where he was going to be.

