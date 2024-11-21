Maverick Proving It Was Foolish For Jason Kidd to Bench Him
When the Dallas Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons this offseason for Quentin Grimes, they believed Grimes could step into the rotation and make an immediate impact. That didn't happen initially, as Jason Kidd kept pulling and yanking his minutes around in the first few weeks of the season.
Through the first nine games of the season, Grimes was averaging just 12 minutes per game, averaging 3.3 PPG and shooting 33.3% from three. That led to him being sat against the Denver Nuggets in a coach's decision, in what was a two-point loss.
READ MORE: Mavericks Among Favorites to Trade for 76ers' Superstar Joel Embiid
Grimes has played 26.2 MPG in the five games since, averaging 9.6 PPG, shooting 45% from three-point range, being a net positive in all five games, and playing quality defense. He's solidified himself as a key man in the second unit, even starting for the Mavericks against the Utah Jazz when Kyrie Irving missed the game with a shoulder strain and against the Thunder when Luka Doncic was out with a knee injury.
While the Mavericks await the return of Dante Exum, who had surgery on his wrist during training camp, Grimes is providing a lot of the same skills. He's a talented defender, can score off the dribble in a pinch, and is a knockdown shooter.
That's why Dallas tried to extend him before the season started, but he decided to see what his value could be. That could pay off to be a smart decision for him if he continues to play at this level, as the Mavs have won three straight games, two of them in blowout fashion.
READ MORE: 'All-Defense' ... Dallas Mavericks Forward Makes Bold Luka Doncic Claim
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter