'All-Defense' ... Dallas Mavericks Forward Makes Bold Luka Doncic Claim
Luka Doncic has recently faced scruntity for his defensive efforts. This is nothing new, but when the Dallas Mavericks lost a close game in which was decided by a defensive blunder from the superstar forward, the conversation ramped up.
While the Slovenian forward is banged up, he's a bit more sluggish than normal, thus making it more difficult for him to have a high motor on both sides of the ball. His teammates haven't lost any support of Doncic, however.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson Opens Up About Playing With Kyrie Irving
After the team dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in a huge NBA Cup victory, former Pelicans forward and current Mavericks role player Naji Marshall was complimentary of Doncic's defense.
"First Team All-Defense, that’s it. He plays hard, man. He knows the game—he’s a master of it," Marshall said. "He knows what he’s doing out there, and he definitely can defend. People underrate that, but he’s definitely a good defender, for sure."
Marshall is certainly exaggerating. Doncic is not a first-team All-Defense caliber player. However, when in shape, his defense is underrated. He's a sharp player and he can make an impact there -- and needs to make an impact on defense -- in the biggest moments.
Doncic has certainly had a rough start to the season. However, he might be turning a corner. In his 30 minutes played in the 132-91 victory, he scored 26 points, shot 10-of-16 from the field and was a plus-28 in the box score.
READ MORE: Grading Klay Thompson's Start With the Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.