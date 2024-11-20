'All-Defense' ... Dallas Mavericks Forward Makes Bold Luka Doncic Claim

Dallas Basketball

Naji Marshall was incredibly complimentary of Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks' recent win.

Nov 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) motions to his teammates as forward Naji Marshall (13) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic has recently faced scruntity for his defensive efforts. This is nothing new, but when the Dallas Mavericks lost a close game in which was decided by a defensive blunder from the superstar forward, the conversation ramped up.

While the Slovenian forward is banged up, he's a bit more sluggish than normal, thus making it more difficult for him to have a high motor on both sides of the ball. His teammates haven't lost any support of Doncic, however.

After the team dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in a huge NBA Cup victory, former Pelicans forward and current Mavericks role player Naji Marshall was complimentary of Doncic's defense.

"First Team All-Defense, that’s it. He plays hard, man. He knows the game—he’s a master of it," Marshall said. "He knows what he’s doing out there, and he definitely can defend. People underrate that, but he’s definitely a good defender, for sure."

Marshall is certainly exaggerating. Doncic is not a first-team All-Defense caliber player. However, when in shape, his defense is underrated. He's a sharp player and he can make an impact there -- and needs to make an impact on defense -- in the biggest moments.

Doncic has certainly had a rough start to the season. However, he might be turning a corner. In his 30 minutes played in the 132-91 victory, he scored 26 points, shot 10-of-16 from the field and was a plus-28 in the box score.

