Mavericks Among Favorites to Trade for 76ers' Superstar Joel Embiid
According to oddsmaker Bovada, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the top five teams in the NBA that could land 76ers star Joel Embiid if the franchise decides to trade him. Though a trade scenario is unlikely in general, several teams could be vying for his services.
The top team on the list is the Indiana Pacers at +200, the New York Knicks at +300, the Brooklyn Nets at +350, the Mavericks at +450, and the New Orleans Pelicans at +550. While the trade would certainly set the NBA ablaze, there are a few reasons why it wouldn't work for Dallas.
For one, they would have to give up a lot to make the salaries match – it would likely cost Dallas Kyrie Irving ($41 million/year) as well as Dereck Lively II and another piece, and it's unlikely that the Mavericks would be willing to part with either of those players to take a swing on a star that is constantly injured.
That is the other piece to the puzzle – Joel Embiid has serious injury issues, as have been well documented across NBA media. He has already missed 10 games this season due to knee injury concerns, and as he ages, it's not likely that this particular ailment will improve. He's always been a player who dealt with health problems, going back to his rookie season, and it would not make much sense for Dallas to bring in the big man regardless of his production.
Finally, Embiid, for as dominant as he can be, does not fit well with the heliocentric offense that Dallas runs revolving around Luka Doncic, as he has an extremely high usage rate. While the Mavericks do play at a slower pace, it would require a complete reworking of the half-court offense around a player who will almost certainly miss a good portion of games.
As fun as the trade scenarios are, don't expect Dallas to go all out in pursuing Joel Embiid.
