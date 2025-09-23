Dallas Mavericks $88 million forward to play key role in deep frontcourt
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington is going into his second full season with the team, where he hopes to continue being a key member of the rotation.
ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the league going into the season, and Washington clocked in at No. 95.
"It remains to be determined whether Washington starts or comes off the bench this season, but he has established himself as an essential part of the Mavs' core, as evidenced by the four-year, $89 million contract extension he recently signed," ESPN insider Tim MacMahon wrote.
"His athleticism and versatility are valued in Dallas, which relies on the 6-foot-7 Washington as a primary defender from point guards to power forwards. He averaged a career-best 7.8 rebounds per game and was one of only eight players in the league to average at least one steal and one block (minimum 50 games)."
Washington plays huge role for Mavs
The Mavs are going to need Washington's versatility and abilities in the second unit as Anthony Davis takes his spot in the starting lineup. However, Davis, Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II will all play crucial roles for the Mavericks going into the season in the frontcourt.
Washington was a big part of the Mavs when they made their run all the way to the NBA Finals in 2024, and he will continue to be an important figure for Dallas as the team tries to get back in the playoff picture.
If Washington can continue to grow as a player, the Mavericks should be in an excellent position during the season, possibly making a run in a crowded Western Conference.
Washington and the Mavs are about to get ready for the start of training camp and the regular season. The team's first exhibition matchup comes on Oct. 6 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
