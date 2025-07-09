Dallas Basketball

Mavericks adding 3-time NBA Champion to coaching staff

Dallas is adding a close friend of Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant to the staff.

Austin Veazey

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd have had a busy offseason trying to overhaul their coaching staff. They've lost six assistants in the last five months for varying reasons, but Dallas has done a good job of filling those spots with high-level coaches.

So far, they've lost Sean Sweeney (San Antonio Spurs), Jared Dudley (Denver Nuggets), God Shammgod (Orlando Magic), Alex Jensen (University of Utah), Darrell Armstrong (removed from staff), and Marko Milic (left staff). However, they've been able to fill those spots with former head coaches, Jay Triano and Frank Vogel, a former Maverick in Popeye Jones, an NBA champion in Mike Penberthy, and recalled their G-League coach Jordan Sears to the staff.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

They've continued to add championship experience to the staff, as NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that Phil Handy has reached an agreement to join Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas. Handy has won three championships as an assistant: with Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, with Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and one with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

This staff has a lot of pieces from that 2020 Lakers team, as Jason Kidd, Handy, and Penberthy were all assistants on that team, while Vogel was the head coach.

Handy was also the Lakers' development coach in the early 2010s and had a close relationship with Kobe Bryant, something Irving was able to connect with Handy about. Nearly every new addition to the staff has championship experience, as Popeye Jones won a title with the Nuggets in 2023.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

