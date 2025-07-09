Mavericks adding 3-time NBA Champion to coaching staff
The Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd have had a busy offseason trying to overhaul their coaching staff. They've lost six assistants in the last five months for varying reasons, but Dallas has done a good job of filling those spots with high-level coaches.
So far, they've lost Sean Sweeney (San Antonio Spurs), Jared Dudley (Denver Nuggets), God Shammgod (Orlando Magic), Alex Jensen (University of Utah), Darrell Armstrong (removed from staff), and Marko Milic (left staff). However, they've been able to fill those spots with former head coaches, Jay Triano and Frank Vogel, a former Maverick in Popeye Jones, an NBA champion in Mike Penberthy, and recalled their G-League coach Jordan Sears to the staff.
READ MORE: Mavericks adding former player to coaching staff from Nuggets
They've continued to add championship experience to the staff, as NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that Phil Handy has reached an agreement to join Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas. Handy has won three championships as an assistant: with Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, with Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and one with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
This staff has a lot of pieces from that 2020 Lakers team, as Jason Kidd, Handy, and Penberthy were all assistants on that team, while Vogel was the head coach.
Handy was also the Lakers' development coach in the early 2010s and had a close relationship with Kobe Bryant, something Irving was able to connect with Handy about. Nearly every new addition to the staff has championship experience, as Popeye Jones won a title with the Nuggets in 2023.
READ MORE: Mavericks to meet Lakers, Luka Doncic in 2025 NBA Cup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter