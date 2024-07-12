Mavericks Want A.J. Lawson to Showcase Defensive Impact in NBA Summer League
With the Dallas Mavericks not making a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, there is plenty of opportunity for players like A.J. Lawson to impact the Summer League squad, who signed a standard contract this past season after being on a two-way deal.
Lawson wants to use Summer League to show more of his defensive ability, particularly with guarding multiple positions. He wants to continue to showcase shooting ability as well considering how valuable that skill remains for any complementary wing player.
“The emphasis for me is definitely going to be defending,” Lawson said of his goals for summer league. “I want to show I can defend one through four (point guards to power forwards). And also to be able to knock down the open shot. Everybody knows I got speed.”
Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley, who is coaching the Summer League squad, emphasized how Lawson isn't just playing to impress Dallas—rather, it'll be a chance for him to show off his talent to the NBA at large. Taking advantage of that opportunity should come through defense.
“Even though he might be with the Mavericks, he’s playing for all teams,” Dudley said. “Use this opportunity for everyone to see you and what better opportunity than Utah in the first game. If you go have a good game and lock someone up, that’s how you get a deal.
“You’re gifted athletically," Dudley explained. "But what you can control is your energy and picking up the ball and make it a living hell for some of these offensive players.”
Dudley continues to emphasize the importance of defensive impact from Lawson. “He’s extremely athletic. So he has to be extremely tough, get steals, deflections," Dudley detailed. "Like a Pat Bev (Patrick Beverley) type in the sense that he’ll do anything. A.J., you have to now show it. Defense is not a cute thing. It’s rugged. It’s tough.”
Lawson averaged 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 42 regular games with the Mavericks this season. He received his most significant opportunity when competing with the Texas Legends, the Mavs' G League affiliate, averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 33.7 minutes per game, but he appeared in only seven games.