Mavericks announce season-ending surgery for young forward
The Dallas Mavericks have been dropping games and bodies like flies. They've had to finish some games recently with only seven available players and have lost five of the last six games since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. And the hits just keep coming.
Dallas announced late Thursday night that forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper underwent a successful procedure on Wednesday to repair ligaments in his right wrist. It's not entirely sure when or how he suffered the injury, the Mavericks have only said it happened earlier this month, but it was likely against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 5th. He will be out for the remainder of the season.
Prosper is in his second season out of Marquette and averaged 3.9 PPG and 2.4 RPG. Despite the many injuries to the Mavericks, his playing time was still yanked around in his 52 appearances. He scored a season-high 20 points against the Washington Wizards in late January and also put in an important 14 points in an upset win over the OKC Thunder a few days before that Wizards game.
Dallas remains high on Prosper's ceiling after taking on Richaun Holmes' salary in the 2023 NBA Draft to be able to select him 24th overall. He was always viewed as a long-term project, but his energy and hustle were infectious in multiple games this season. He still has a ways to go before he reaches his ceiling as a prototypical 3&D wing, but the tools are all there. His 2023 draft classmate Dereck Lively II is also dealing with injury, suffering a stress fracture in his ankle in January.
