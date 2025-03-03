Lakers' Luka Doncic reveals he misses former Mavericks teammate
The Dallas Mavericks have seen a major overhaul of the roster since the summer despite making the NBA Finals last season. 40% of Dallas' starters from the Finals are now on different teams since Derrick Jones Jr. signed with the LA Clippers and Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic and Jones had a great relationship in their season together in Dallas, with multiple clips between the two going viral last season. With all of the rumors of Nico Harrison forcing people who were close to Doncic out, some people wonder if Jones was included in that.
The Lakers and Clippers met for the first time since Doncic was traded to LA, playing back-to-back games in downtown Los Angeles on Friday and Sunday. Derrick Jones Jr. only played in the first matchup, putting up 8 points and 4 rebounds. Doncic played in both games, combining for 60 points, 14 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals. After Sunday's game, Doncic was asked about his former Mavericks teammate, Jones Jr.
“First of all, he’s an amazing guy," Doncic said. "Just to be around. Second of all, his defense, his ability to jump, his ability to shoot. Together, we were great, I think. Obviously, one guy I miss. We’ll get some dinner in LA.”
Derrick Jones Jr. had a career season playing alongside Doncic in Dallas, allowing him to sign a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers over the summer. And there are a few former Mavericks in LA already, as Doncic was traded with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in that blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis in early February. Those aren't the only ones, as Lakers coach JJ Redick was a teammate of Doncic's in 2021, the Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith earlier in the year, and the Lakers have Greg St. Jean as an assistant coach, who was in Dallas from 2021-2023.
