Lakers' Luka Doncic reveals he misses former Mavericks teammate

Two Mavericks starters from last year's NBA Finals are on different teams, and Doncic thinks they played well together.

Austin Veazey

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) reacts to a foul call against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) reacts to a foul call against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have seen a major overhaul of the roster since the summer despite making the NBA Finals last season. 40% of Dallas' starters from the Finals are now on different teams since Derrick Jones Jr. signed with the LA Clippers and Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic and Jones had a great relationship in their season together in Dallas, with multiple clips between the two going viral last season. With all of the rumors of Nico Harrison forcing people who were close to Doncic out, some people wonder if Jones was included in that.

The Lakers and Clippers met for the first time since Doncic was traded to LA, playing back-to-back games in downtown Los Angeles on Friday and Sunday. Derrick Jones Jr. only played in the first matchup, putting up 8 points and 4 rebounds. Doncic played in both games, combining for 60 points, 14 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals. After Sunday's game, Doncic was asked about his former Mavericks teammate, Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

“First of all, he’s an amazing guy," Doncic said. "Just to be around. Second of all, his defense, his ability to jump, his ability to shoot. Together, we were great, I think. Obviously, one guy I miss. We’ll get some dinner in LA.”

Derrick Jones Jr. had a career season playing alongside Doncic in Dallas, allowing him to sign a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers over the summer. And there are a few former Mavericks in LA already, as Doncic was traded with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in that blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis in early February. Those aren't the only ones, as Lakers coach JJ Redick was a teammate of Doncic's in 2021, the Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith earlier in the year, and the Lakers have Greg St. Jean as an assistant coach, who was in Dallas from 2021-2023.

