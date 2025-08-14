Mavericks' Anthony Davis disrespected in latest rankings
The latest NBA 2K26 video game is set to release in less than a month, and they're rolling out key ratings for top players.
On a list they posted of the 10 players with the highest shot block ratings, they included two Dallas Mavericks, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, but excluded Anthony Davis.
In that list, they also left out Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner, and Brook Lopez. Davis, Turner, and Lopez were all in the top six for blocks per game last season, averaging at least 1.9 per game.
Obviously, just using the standard blocks per game isn't a great indicator of how great of a shot blocker someone is, and there are tools like block rate to help balance playing time and impact. But most people aren't going to be as afraid of Adem Bona or Jay Huff than they are Anthony Davis on the interior.
Jonathan Isaac is a fantastic all-around defender as well, but Davis is arguably the best two-way player in the NBA. That's why Nico Harrison was able to convince himself he had a better chance of winning a championship with Davis rather than Luka Doncic. Defense wins championships, after all.
It was a pleasant surprise to see both Gafford and Lively appear that high on the list, as Lively had one of the best block rates in the NBA last year, while Gafford was 7th in blocks per game last year, but with so many impactful interior defenders, it wouldn't have been shocking to see them just left off the list.
Kyrie Irving Shown a Lot of Love in 2K26 Ratings
On the other hand, there is Kyrie Irving, who has ranked near the top in multiple 2K26 categories.
Irving was given the highest ball-handling rating in the game with a 99, two rating points ahead of Steph Curry. He was also tied with Nikola Jokic for the highest mid-range rating in the game with a 98. Neither of those should be a surprise, as he's one of the craftier players in the NBA, and notoriously has some of the greatest handles of all time.
NBA 2K hasn't released ratings for things such as driving layup yet, which is another thing that Irving should rate highly on, even if he's projected to miss the first half of the season as he recovers from an ACL tear.
