Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Anthony Davis projected for major NBA award

Anthony Davis is entering his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he could be one of the best players in the league.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis is entering his first full season with the team, where he can re-establish himself as one of the top players in the NBA.

NBA.com contributor Shaun Powell listed Davis as one of five American-born players that can win the league's Most Valuable Player award in the upcoming season.

"In case you forgot, Davis is arguably the best two-way player in basketball, and definitely among American players (his closest peer in that regard is Antetokounmpo). His ability to guard multiple positions, protect the rim, shoot with range and impact games is matched only by a select few," Powell wrote.

"Everything is about health with Davis, and that’s why, barring a stroke of good fortune, his MVP chances might be fragile, so to speak. Will Davis even reach the minimum games required (65) to be considered for MVP or any other award? He has met that figure only once since 2018.

"That said, this is setting up to be a redemptive season for him, his first full season in Dallas. He’ll be out to prove he’s still in his prime, that he can carry a team, that he can keep the Mavs steeply competitive until Kyrie Irving returns, and that he can stay healthy. If he does all that, the MVP votes will follow."

READ MORE: NBA makes Mavericks, Knicks schedule announcement for Cooper Flagg's MSG debut

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis dribbles during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis dribbles during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Davis can win MVP this season

The other players in Powell's article alongside Davis were Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers).

It's been a while since an American has won MVP honors and since a big man has claimed the award, but Davis has the ability to end both droughts this season.

Davis' MVP candidacy will likely correlate with where the Mavs are in the standings. If they are contending at the top of the West, Davis could get the credit. If not, it will likely go to whoever is the best player on the best team.

READ MORE: Teammate of Luka Doncic strangely calls out Mavericks' Jason Kidd

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News