Mavericks' Anthony Davis projected for major NBA award
Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis is entering his first full season with the team, where he can re-establish himself as one of the top players in the NBA.
NBA.com contributor Shaun Powell listed Davis as one of five American-born players that can win the league's Most Valuable Player award in the upcoming season.
"In case you forgot, Davis is arguably the best two-way player in basketball, and definitely among American players (his closest peer in that regard is Antetokounmpo). His ability to guard multiple positions, protect the rim, shoot with range and impact games is matched only by a select few," Powell wrote.
"Everything is about health with Davis, and that’s why, barring a stroke of good fortune, his MVP chances might be fragile, so to speak. Will Davis even reach the minimum games required (65) to be considered for MVP or any other award? He has met that figure only once since 2018.
"That said, this is setting up to be a redemptive season for him, his first full season in Dallas. He’ll be out to prove he’s still in his prime, that he can carry a team, that he can keep the Mavs steeply competitive until Kyrie Irving returns, and that he can stay healthy. If he does all that, the MVP votes will follow."
Davis can win MVP this season
The other players in Powell's article alongside Davis were Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers).
It's been a while since an American has won MVP honors and since a big man has claimed the award, but Davis has the ability to end both droughts this season.
Davis' MVP candidacy will likely correlate with where the Mavs are in the standings. If they are contending at the top of the West, Davis could get the credit. If not, it will likely go to whoever is the best player on the best team.
