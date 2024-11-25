Mavericks at Hawks: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks suffered the worst possible result on the first night of a back-to-back, losing in overtime to the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It's bad enough that it was a close game, and their main rotation had to play heavy minutes in an overtime bout, but then they lost in the process.
For the second night of their back-to-back, they travel to the Peach State to take on the Atlanta Hawks. The last time they played in Atlanta, Luka Doncic had 73 points. There won't be a repeat performance of that in this game with him out again with his wrist strain.
Atlanta has lost three of their last four games, with their only win being a one-point victory over the Sacramento Kings. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are their two leading scorers, but they're still a bad defensive team, allowing the third-most points in the NBA. This could be a good chance for some guys to get out of shooting slumps.
Here's everything you need to know for Monday's game.
Date/Time: Monday, November 25th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Team Records: Mavericks 9-8, Hawks 7-10
TV/Streaming: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta, KFAA-TV, MavsTV
Spread: Hawks -2
Over/Under: 237
Moneyline: Hawks -134, Mavericks +114
