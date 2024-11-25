Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Hawks: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Can the Mavericks bounce back from Sunday's loss?

Austin Veazey

Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks suffered the worst possible result on the first night of a back-to-back, losing in overtime to the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It's bad enough that it was a close game, and their main rotation had to play heavy minutes in an overtime bout, but then they lost in the process.

For the second night of their back-to-back, they travel to the Peach State to take on the Atlanta Hawks. The last time they played in Atlanta, Luka Doncic had 73 points. There won't be a repeat performance of that in this game with him out again with his wrist strain.

Atlanta has lost three of their last four games, with their only win being a one-point victory over the Sacramento Kings. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are their two leading scorers, but they're still a bad defensive team, allowing the third-most points in the NBA. This could be a good chance for some guys to get out of shooting slumps.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's game.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Overtime Loss To Heat

Date/Time: Monday, November 25th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Team Records: Mavericks 9-8, Hawks 7-10

TV/Streaming: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta, KFAA-TV, MavsTV

SpreadHawks -2

Over/Under: 237

Moneyline: Hawks -134, Mavericks +114

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: A Painful Move the Dallas Mavericks Need to Make

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News