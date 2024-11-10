Mavericks at Nuggets: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks sit at 5-4 with two tough road games coming up, starting with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. They've already been missing Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, and Dante Exum in their last few games, and now Luka Doncic enters the game questionable with a groin strain.
Dallas is coming off a 114-113 loss at home to the Phoenix Suns, cursed by the same things that have plagued them all season: giving up offensive rebounds and getting off to slow starts. They're hoping to rectify those things against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jason Kidd also hopes for better bench production after a putrid showing against Phoenix, and he lit into them in his postgame press conference.
Denver sits at 6-3 after a rough first few weeks, rebounding recently to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat at home in their last two games. There are a lot of concerns about their depth, but Nikola Jokic is playing at an elite level, as he always does, and if the Mavericks still don't have some of these frontcourt pieces, they'll need an interesting game plan to slow him down.
Jamal Murray hadn't been playing well before scoring 28 points against the Heat. He missed the game against the Thunder, but in the four games before, he scored a combined 25 points. How he plays could decide this game.
Here's everything you to know for this matchup.
Date/Time: Sunday, November 10th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Team Records: Mavericks 5-4, Nuggets 6-3
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV, Altitude TV
Spread: Nuggets -5.5
Over/Under: 231.5
Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Mavericks +188
