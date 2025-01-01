Mavericks at Rockets: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks close out a four-game road stand with a game against their in-state rival, Houston Rockets, on Wednesday. night. Both teams are coming off two losses and both teams have a key player suspended for their roles in fights over the last week.
Dallas sat basically every key player in their loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, with P.J. Washington being the only standard starter in the lineup. The fact they were able to be competitive for even three quarters was impressive, even if things fell apart at the end of the third and into the fourth. With a big game against another Western Conference contender on deck, the Mavs hope to have a mostly full lineup.
The Rockets sit third in the Western Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Mavs. They're coming off a fiery loss to the Miami Heat that ended with Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and Ime Udoka all ejected for different reasons. Thompson was suspended for two games for throwing Tyler Herro to the ground, the rest of their penalties were all fines.
Houston and Dallas played early in the season, with the Rockets coming away with a 108-102 on Halloween, now they get to ring in the New Year with another matchup.
Here's everything you need to know to watch this in-state rivalry.
Date/Time: January 1, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 20-13, Rockets 21-11
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Space City Home Network
Spread: Rockets -5.5
Over/Under: 221.5
Moneyline: Rockets -220, Mavericks +184
