Mavericks at Rockets: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

The Mavericks look to recover from a two-game losing streak with a game against their in-state rival

Austin Veazey

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to pass as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to pass as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks close out a four-game road stand with a game against their in-state rival, Houston Rockets, on Wednesday. night. Both teams are coming off two losses and both teams have a key player suspended for their roles in fights over the last week.

Dallas sat basically every key player in their loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, with P.J. Washington being the only standard starter in the lineup. The fact they were able to be competitive for even three quarters was impressive, even if things fell apart at the end of the third and into the fourth. With a big game against another Western Conference contender on deck, the Mavs hope to have a mostly full lineup.

The Rockets sit third in the Western Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Mavs. They're coming off a fiery loss to the Miami Heat that ended with Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and Ime Udoka all ejected for different reasons. Thompson was suspended for two games for throwing Tyler Herro to the ground, the rest of their penalties were all fines.

Houston and Dallas played early in the season, with the Rockets coming away with a 108-102 on Halloween, now they get to ring in the New Year with another matchup.

Here's everything you need to know to watch this in-state rivalry.

Date/Time: January 1, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 20-13, Rockets 21-11

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Space City Home Network

SpreadRockets -5.5

Over/Under: 221.5

Moneyline: Rockets -220, Mavericks +184

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024.

