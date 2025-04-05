Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Clippers predictions, preview, how to watch

Will the Mavericks perform any better in the second night of this back-to-back?

Austin Veazey

Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers meet again on Saturday night after the Clips dog-walked the Mavs on Friday, 114-91. The game was never close from the beginning, as Dallas faced a 29-16 after the first quarter, and a 58-35 deficit heading into halftime.

Dallas was missing a few key pieces on Friday, as Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II were out as they managed their injuries, and then Klay Thompson left in the second half with an illness and Jaden Hardy went down with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. But missing Davis and Lively made it hard from the jump to be competitive. The Mavs were led by Naji Marshall's 22 points, but only three others had 10+ points.

The Clippers had six scorers in double-figures, led by Kawhi Leonard with 20 points in 23 minutes. The big surprise was Drew Eubanks, who came off the bench to put up 12 points and 7 rebounds in 17 minutes.

This will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these teams, with the Clippers holding a 2-1 edge.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

Date/Time: Saturday, April 5th, 9:30 p.m. CST

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Team Records: Mavericks 38-34, Clippers 45-32

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KTLA, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8

Over/Under: 219.5

Moneyline: Clippers -295, Mavericks +240

