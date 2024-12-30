Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Kings: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

The Mavericks are still on the road as they'll play in Sacramento on Monday night

Austin Veazey

Mar 29, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) dribbles the ball next to Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night and are looking to make up for that loss against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Both teams are in an interesting predicament, as Dallas is still dealing with that fallout from Friday night's fight against the Phoenix Suns and Luka Doncic's calf strain from Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Sacramento just fired their coach over the weekend.

Dallas couldn't get any stops on Saturday against the Blazers, wasting a masterful 46-point performance from Kyrie Irving. They'll get P.J. Washington back from suspension for this game, who has been the defense's backbone since arriving in Dallas in February. They're hoping to also get Dereck Lively II back, who has missed the last two games with a hip contusion that he suffered against the Timberwolves. Those two would be great options to throw at Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings fired former Coach of the Year Mike Brown on Friday following a five-game home losing streak. They lost to the Lakers by 10 on Saturday night, their first game since firing Brown, a game where DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and De'Aaron Fox all had 20+ points. They just couldn't slow down Anthony Davis, who had a monster 36 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. Mike Brown was working vigorously to fix their defense, so their allowing 132 points in their first game without him isn't a great sign.

But Dallas' defense hopes to have a performance like they did Friday against Phoenix, allowing just 89 points to the Kevin Durant-led Suns. If Sacramento has an offensive performance like they did Saturday, the Mavs could be in for a long night, though.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's matchup.

Date/Time: Monday, December 30th, 9 p.m. CST

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Team Records: Mavericks 20-12, Kings 13-19

TV/Streaming: NBA TV, NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, NBCSCA

SpreadKings -4

Over/Under: 231.5

Moneyline: Kings -176, Mavericks +148

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

