Mavericks at Jazz: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to break a three-game losing streak as they travel to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz. All three of those losses have come in the clutch, and they could use a win in a big way as the schedule starts to lighten up. They've already beaten Utah once this season, 110-102 in Dallas, and should know how to contain the Jazz.
Dallas' last game against the Golden State Warriors was a disappointing one, as the Mavericks held a six-point lead with 3:29 remaining but succumbed to the greatness of Stephen Curry. It was Klay Thompson's first game back in San Francisco since leaving the Warriors, and they had to feel they let him down by failing to win that game.
The Jazz are coming off a 120-112 loss against the Phoenix Suns at home but have won two of their last four games, picking up their only two wins of the season against the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. John Collins has been their leading scorer this season at 17.1 PPG despite coming off the bench in most of their games so far.
Here's everything you need to know for this rematch.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Admits to Costly Mistake in Mavericks-Warriors
Date/Time: Thursday, November 14, 8 p.m. CST
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Records: Mavericks 5-6, Jazz 2-8
TV/Streaming: NBA TV, KJZZ, MavsTV, KFAA-TV
Spread: Mavericks -9
Over/Under: 231.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -405, Jazz +320
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick Suffers Head Injury, Leaves Pistons-Heat Game in Wheelchair