Luka Doncic Admits to Costly Mistake in Mavericks-Warriors
Luka Doncic scored 31 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, leading his team in scoring. However, he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, including a miss on the potential game-tying bucket in the final seconds.
After being one of the best clutch players in the NBA last season, it's been a rough go of it for Doncic, who is now 33.3% from the floor and 25% from three in six clutch opportunities (five-point game or less, under five minutes) this season.
Doncic didn't seem pleased with the quality of his last shot against the Warriors.
"I think it could've been way better," Doncic said of his shot selection on the potential game-tying shot. "The shot clock was going down, so I was kinda trying to get to my spot, and then on the last shot I was trying to look if somebody was open, so I saw there’s three, four seconds to go, so I just took the shot."
The shot came with about 5.5 seconds remaining, but it did allow for an offensive rebound opportunity instead of living or dying on one shot. But this miss follows a similar theme to what we've seen from the Mavericks so far in the clutch, with little to no off-ball action, and even the ball screen does nothing here. There has been no real plan late in games so far from Jason Kidd, something they'll have to adjust.
