Updated 2024 NBA Cup Odds For Dallas Mavericks With Bracket Set
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the knockout round of the 2024 NBA Cup with a 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, giving them the Wild Card for the Western Conference. They'll play the OKC Thunder in the knockout round in OKC on Tuesday, December 10th.
With the field now officially cut to eight teams, oddsmakers have updated odds for who will take the trophy home.
The Mavericks have the fourth-highest odds to win the NBA Cup at +600 and are second among Western Conference teams. They also have +270 odds to reach the title game of the NBA Cup, which is also fourth.
FanDuel has the New York Knicks as the favorites to take home the NBA Cup at +390, as they enter as the Eastern Conference's top seed. The OKC Thunder are just behind them at +400. The Milwaukee Bucks are the only other team ahead of Dallas at +500.
Behind the Mavs are the Golden State Warriors (+650), the Houston Rockets (+700), The Orlando Magic (+850), and the Atlanta Hawks (+1000).
Luka Doncic has the second-highest odds to take home MVP of the tournament at +550. He's only behind OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+430). FanDuel seems to believe whoever wins that first game in the knockout round will go deep in this tournament.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
