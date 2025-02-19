Mavericks planning to sign massive 7-foot-2 center to 10-day contract with frontcourt banged up
The Dallas Mavericks are addressing their injuries in the frontcourt by making an addition to the roster shortly before the conclusion of the NBA All-Star break.
According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the Mavericks are planning to sign veteran center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. Dallas is short on bigs with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Derek Lively II, and Dwight Powell all out for an extended period.
Davis was injured in his debut with the franchise after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Luka Doncic. Gafford went down with a knee injury in the next game, making a bad situation even worse for the Mavericks. Lively II and Powell have been on the mend for a while.
Brown has bounced around between the NBA and G-League since going undrafted in 2019. He was most recently with the Indiana Pacers for a short period, joining the team on November 20 before being released on December 9. In nine appearances, Brown averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.
This will actually be Brown's second stint with the Mavericks. The Boston Celtics traded him to Dallas in the summer of 2021. The franchise recognized his potential and guaranteed his contract but Brown played sparingly in his lone campaign with the team in 2021-22. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game over 26 appearances.
Ultimately, the Mavericks chose to cut Brown to make room for acquisions in a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. Brown has spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Celtics, Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Pacers during his professional career.
Brown holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 11.6 minutes per game. He's appeared in 159 games, with 44 starts, at the NBA level.
The 7-foot-2, 245-pound center has put on some impressive performances in the past. When he was with the Thunder in 2021, Brown recorded a career-high 24 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, and 7 blocks in a 117-112 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. He put up 21 points and 23 rebounds in a 111-94 loss to the Boston Celtics, who traded for him not long after that outing.
Brown probably won't move the needle much for the Mavericks but they could use any kind of help right now with injuries piling up across the roster. At the very least, he's already got some experience playing under head coach Jason Kidd.
